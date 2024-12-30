Barry County house fire claims life of teenage girl

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager died in a house fire near Plainwell early Monday morning.

At 1:05 a.m. Monday, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire at 8425 S. Marsh Road in Orangeville Township. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 17-year-old girl dead inside the residence.

Several other people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Michigan State Police, Orangeville Fire Department, Delton Fire Department, Prairieville Fire Department, Gun Plain Fire Department, Martin Fire Department, Hastings Fire Department, Wayland EMS, MSP Fire Marshal and Barry County Central Dispatch assisted at the scene.

The blaze remains under investigation by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

