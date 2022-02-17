Watch
Barry County Christian School announces Middleville-area expansion

Barry County Christian School
Posted at 4:57 PM, Feb 17, 2022
HASTINGS, Mich. — Barry County Christian School has announced a pending expansion of its services to the Middleville area.

The Hastings-based school says the expansion will include a second Classical Christian School at Leighton Church in Caledonia.

“We are excited to be partnering with Leighton Church to bring Classical Christian Education to the Middleville community!” writes Administrator Brandon Strong.

The school is expected to open its doors to elementary-aged children next month, with hopes of adding grades 7–12 later this fall.

Those interested in registration information are asked to call 269-948-2151.

