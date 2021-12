VERMONTVILLE, Mich. — A 13-year-old student from Barry County was taken to the Eaton County Youth Home in connection with making threats on social media.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Tuesday to Maple Valley High School on a threats complaint.

Their investigation led them to believe the 13-year-old made the threats.

Reports were forwarded Wednesday to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office to issue formal charges.