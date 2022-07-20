Barry Co. prosecutor charges 3 more in 2021 murder

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Barry County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday it charged three more people in connection with the brutal murder of an 18-year-old woman.

Gracyn Brickley’s body was found near a home on Guy Road in Maple Grove Township back in February of 2021.

In April of 2022, Andrew Lafey was convicted of first-degree felony and premeditated murder.

Lafey was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office said it charged Dustin Stephens of Nashville, Coleen Rice of Hastings and Sheralyn Randolph of Nashville for allegedly helping Lafey after the murder.

Stephens faces charges for perjury, tampering with evidence, accessory after the fact to a felony, along with several gun charges.

Rice and Randolph face charges for tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony.

The three are scheduled to appear back in court August 3.

