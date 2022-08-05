Back to school: Thornapple Kellogg Schools bus driver shortage forces route closures

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Parents at Thornapple Kellogg Schools have even more on their plates as the district searches for more bus drivers.

Announced Wednesday, bus routes are being consolidated and rerouted, and the schools have created a 'walking zone' to accommodate the shortage.

Superintendent Craig McCarthy tells us they've been able to hold off on making this decision for years, but recent retirements and several drivers leaving the district forced their hand.

The school's transportation department will get in contact with parents to coordinate details for each student.

The 'walking zone' includes areas around TownCenter Townhouses/Apartments, Rolling Oaks Estates, Seneca Ridge, the Downs, and Misty Ridge. Boundary lines are (east to west) from M-37 to Bender Rd and Lloyd Ct, and (north and south) from Town Center Dr to Misty Ridge Dr.

The district is still searching for drivers, offering sign-on bonuses and attendance incentives. If you're interested— click here. No experience is necessary and CDL training is provided.