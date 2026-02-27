"Animals don't have a voice. I'm hoping I'm a voice": Hastings bowling game aims to help neglected pets

HASTINGS, Mich — Having a good time is not a problem for George Tugen.

But this part-time clown – who goes by Beebo – might be even better at being a good person.

“Animals don't have a voice. I'm hoping I'm a voice,” George told me when we met up to bowl a few frames.

A voice you can hear Sunday (March 1st) at 1:00 PM at Hastings Bowl & Lounge for George’s charity 40-Frame bowling event to raise money for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

"We've all seen those animals' pictures on TV, and they just break your heart." "I've had two rescue dogs myself. I just had to put a third one down. It's tough. But you know what? It's a lot tougher for them when they're out there on the end of a chain, and nobody's around, they, they have no, they can't, they can't say anything for themselves.”

40-Frame Charity Bowling Game



Hastings Bowl: 203 E Woodlawn Ave, Hastings, MI 49058

1:00 PM

March 1, 2026

Call George Tugen for more information 269-945-3184

$30 - Single Entry

$50 - Couples Entry

That’s why George felt he needed to speak-up and aim high.

“I set a goal of $50,000. It's a big goal. I could take everybody out here in this county and hang them by their bootstraps and shake them I'm not going to get that amount, but you have to go big or go home.”

Now, this is not your typical bowling experience. A 40-Frame Game is meant to keep the pace flowing with different challenges between frames.

“How many chances [do] you get to donate to a good cause while you're parting your butt off?”

Even if the game is a little different, the goal is the same for George. He has donated his time before to raise money for Thornapple Manor assisted living in Hastings.

“Like I say, Noah was tapped by God to save his creatures. He's tapped me to help save his creatures by getting a group of people in here to this bowling event. This is my arc, it might not be as big as the arc, but I hope we can squeeze a lifeboat or two out of it.”

And who knows? There might be a surprise appearance from Beebo.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube