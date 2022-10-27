17-year-old Hastings resident dies in Barry County crash

BALTIMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Hastings resident is dead following a crash in Barry County Wednesday night.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the single-vehicle crash occurred near Maple Grove Road and Foster Road in Baltimore Township at around 11 p.m.

We’re told the car traveled west on Maple Grove Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Troopers say the car overturned in a corn field, throwing one of the passengers from the vehicle.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP. That person’s name is currently being withheld until family members are notified.

Authorities say the other occupants, all from Hastings, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were subsequently hospitalized.

Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash, which is currently under investigation.

