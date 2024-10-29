1 dead after Barry County domestic situation ends with deputy-involved shooting

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Monday evening in Barry County.

The shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Kingsbury Road in Hope Township, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told deputies responded to a domestic complaint in which a gun was involved.

BCSO says the public is not in danger from the incident.

Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating the shooting, and the deputies involved were placed on paid administrative leave per standard protocol, according to the sheriff’s office.

BCSO credits dispatchers, MSP, the Barry Township Police Department and the Hastings Police Department for their assistance.

