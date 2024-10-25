Watch Now
1 dead, 1 hurt in Barry County head-on crash

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Hastings man is dead after a head-on crash in Irving Township.

The crash happened Friday before 1:30 p.m. near State and Wood School roads, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

We’re told the 23-year-old drove south in a Mercury Milan when he crossed the centerline and collided with a Lincoln Navigator.

Deputies say the Hastings man was pronounced dead at the crash scene. He has since been identified as Tristin Prentice.

A 41-year-old Clarksville woman, who BCSO says was in the Lincoln, was taken to the hospital.

BCSO credits dispatchers, the Hastings Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance and the Barry County Road Commission for their assistance.

