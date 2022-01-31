Watch
Ballot drive seeks to expand voting in battleground Michigan

Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 31, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new Michigan ballot drive would make it easier to vote.

The measure announced Monday would create more than a week of early voting, let all voters request an absentee ballot for future elections and require prepaid postage on return envelopes.

The proposed constitutional amendment comes as Republicans in the battleground state circulate petitions for a veto-proof initiative to toughen ID requirements and ban the unsolicited mailing of absentee ballot applications.

Organizers of the newly announced ballot initiative need roughly 425,000 valid signatures by mid-July to qualify for the November ballot.

