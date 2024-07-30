Back-to-school shoe giveaway underway at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With school starting soon, many families are facing the burden of back-to-school shopping. To help, a local nonprofit is giving away new shoes to Kent County students to make sure they start school on the right foot.

DeVos Place became a shoe store Tuesday, and the price was right: free!

In the Image is giving more than 4,000 pairs of new shoes to Kent County elementary school students.

In the Image Executive Director Ashley Lubbers said, “Our goal is just to make sure kids are ready for school. So, we provide them with a brand-new pair of athletic shoes, help them get started, help alleviate that financial burden for parents a little bit.”

Mother Latesha Gates says this program is a big help in getting her two kids ready for the new school year.

“Times it's hard right now; everything has gone up. So, for In the Image to do this for the kids, that's great,” said Gates.

In the Image says buying school supplies and clothes for the new school year can be expensive.

“Shoes really helps alleviate that burden, and taking care of one of those big costs new shoes for the school year,” said Lubbers.

The kids are excited that they get to pick out their new shoes.

“Sometimes these kids really don't have a choice; they get a hand-me-down or they get, oh, whatever was on sale that week at the store,” said Lubbers.

Now thanks to In the Image, Latesha’s children are set for the new school year with new pairs of cool kicks. Latesha said, “He loves them. This is one thing off my shoulders that I don't have to worry about.”

The shoe giveaway will continue until Saturday. View the schedule below:

Tuesday, July 30: 1 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31: 10 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1: 1 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3: 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Click here to register.

