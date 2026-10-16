Baby found dead at Electric Forest will be buried in Georgetown Township cemetery

OCEANA COUNTY, MI — The baby found dead in a portable toilet this summer at the Electric Forest Music Festival will be buried at an Ottawa County cemetery.

On Thursday, an Oceana County judge appointed Travis Byrnes with the responsibility of burying the baby — an unnamed girl — at Georgetown Cemetery.

Byrnes was one of two men who filed petitions to bury the body.

Watch below: Death certificate: Baby found dead at Electric Forest was a girl

Death certificate: Baby found dead at Electric Forest was a girl

According to an opinion and order from Oceana County Probate Court, he was appointed to serve as "special fiduciary for the limited purpose of arranging a dignified burial" because the judge believed Georgetown Cemetery to be more accessible for any family members who would potentially want to visit the gravesite.

The other man, Leroy Strait, suggested a burial at a Pine Grove Cemetery in Claybanks Township in Oceana County.

"The Court emphasizes that there was no wrong choice presented here. Both petitioners offered thoughtful, appropriate, and commendable arrangements for the burial of this child. Considering all the circumstances, the Court finds that Byrnes has presented the preferable arrangement," the judge said.

The baby, according to her death certificate, was born and died on June 27, 2026, and the certificate lists her age as "1" minute.

On June 28, her body was found in a portable toilet in a camping area at the festival.

Michigan State Police have previously said that autopsy results indicated the baby was born alive and medically able to survive outside the womb.

The baby's mother has not yet been found.

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