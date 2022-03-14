Autopsy report shows Brendan Santo died of accidental drowning

LANSING, Mich. — An autopsy report shows Brendan Santo accidentally drowned in the Red Cedar River while he was intoxicated.

The report shows the 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student tested positive for ethanol with a blood level of .22%.

His cause of death has been ruled as an accidental drowning with acute ethanol intoxication listed as a contributory condition.

Santo went missing on October 29 while visiting the Michigan State University campus. The GVSU freshman was there on one of the busiest days — the MSU vs. U of M football game.

His body was found in the Red Cedar River on January 21, about 1.5 miles downriver from where he had last been seen.

