Authorities searching for 68-year-old man reported missing in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 68-year-old man reported missing on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post, James Scaturro left his Bowne Township home and was last seen wearing a reddish sweatshirt and gray jeans or sweat pants. He does not have a phone or wallet on him, and his Apple Watch is dead but he's believed to be wearing it.

Deputies say Scaturro has dementia. He's an active walker who frequents the Dollar General located along 68th Street and Whitneyville Avenue.

If you see him, or know where he may be, you're being asked to contact local law enforcement immediately. The Kent County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 616-632-6100.

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