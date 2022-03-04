Audit: Election bureau does sufficient job, training lags

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State auditors say Michigan’s elections bureau does a sufficient job overall in maintaining the integrity of the voter database, conducting post-election audits and training local clerks — with some exceptions.

Their report Friday covers 2019 and 2020 elections, including the race former President Donald Trump has falsely claimed was fraudulent. It found 99.99% of votes weren't duplicates and were cast by age-eligible voters.

A minuscule number of people voted absentee and died before or on Election Day.

The auditor general reported one more serious finding — the state didn't ensure county clerks received post-election audit training and were appropriately certified.

“By confirming the effectiveness of the most comprehensive post-election audit in state history, the Auditor General affirmed what has been demonstrated time and time again – Michigan’s 2020 election was secure and the outcome accurately reflects the will of the voters,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “The auditors recognized the tremendous work the Michigan Bureau of Elections and local election officials did to carry out more than 250 successful post-election audits by rating the bureau’s performance perhaps better than ever.”