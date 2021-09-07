Attorneys submit proposed jury questionnaire for men charged in alleged plot to kidnap governor

Attorneys for the four men still facing federal charges in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer have submitted jury questions that they hope the courts will allow them to use when the time comes to select a jury for their trial.

Some of the questions the defense asked to be included on a jury questionnaire include whether or not you or anyone in your family owns a firearm, thoughts on second amendment advocacy groups, and whether or not potential jurors have ever belonged to a militia.

There are also several proposed questions about what potential jurors think about Governor Whitmer and how she handled the pandemic.

Prosecutors objected to some of the lines of questioning in their own filing with the court stating they don’t believe jurors should be told what the defendants are accused of before a jury is actually seated.

The remaining four men facing federal charges are expected to go to trial in October.

The case will be back in court for another pre-trial hearing next Tuesday.

You can read the full proposed jury questionnaire below.