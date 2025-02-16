Athletes shine at Special Olympics basketball tournament in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — Hundreds visited the Special Olympics Unified Sports & Inclusion Center in Grand Rapids Saturday to watch athletes compete in 2025 Area 11 Basketball Tournament. 18 traditional teams competed for spots at the District tournament, hoping to advance to State Finals. Four Unified teams, made up of individuals with and without intellectual disabilities, competed for positions at the Unified State Finals at the end of February at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

The atmosphere was electric as the Unified team, the Blue Dolphins, prepared for their second game of the day.

"It’s important that we win some games so we can get to State Finals," said Blue Dolphins team member, Terry Sommerdyke.

Sommerdyke works as an employee at Family Fare, and has been participating in Special Olympic games for nearly a decade.

"I just do everything for Family Fare that I could possibly do. I'm a service clerk, and I do everything," Sommerdyke added. "It’s fun. Work hard, play hard. It's just nice seeing all these people. You play with a lot of new faces and a lot of new people."

For Blue Dolphins coach, Noah Dockery, the Special Olympics is something he hold close to his heart.

"I have a sister with special needs, and she's a huge inspiration. And she's involved on the other side of the state there in Special Olympics. So being able to connect with all these athletes and see how important it is for them to be involved in sport, it's, it's just huge. It's really moving," said Dockery.

He started volunteering when a former boss invited him to start coaching.

"We've coached a total of five different sports together," Dockery said. "This is a great opportunity for athletes throughout the state to come together. It gives them an opportunity for community. Gives them an opportunity to compete, and this is an organization that's funded by people that are giving their free time."

It's given athletes like Mike Bartels the chance to hone his skills.

"Playing basketball, I’ve been here nine years," said Bartels. "I like it here. Support my team and coach. Go Dolphins!"

Kevin Kamphuis's favorite part is reuniting with other athletes.

"See my friends, [it's] fun," Kamphius said.

The athletes also enjoyed a glow-themed dance party following the basketball tournament.

