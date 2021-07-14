Arrests made in Lake County burglaries

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities made arrests in several burglaries that took place across Lake County within the last several weeks, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told deputies located a 38-year-old woman from Ionia and a Dodge Nitro while following up on a suspicious-person complaint on east US-10 in Idlewild on Monday. Authorities say they discovered that the vehicle had been stolen out of Osceola County.

The sheriff’s office says a stolen yard ornament was also found.

The woman was reportedly taken to Lake County Jail before being handed over to Osceola County and is now under review by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

A 36-year-old Baldwin man was identified as a person of interest in connection to a string of burglaries in Pleasant Plains Township over the last few weeks, Lake County officials tell us. They say the man was found sleeping in a gazebo in Pere Marquette Circle when he was brought into custody.

The man later confessed that he was involved in the burglaries, according to authorities.

We’re told a 31-year-old man and 44-year-old woman, both from Baldwin, were also brought into custody.

Those with information in connection to either of these cases are asked to call detectives at 231-745-2712.

