Around 80 Pomeranians saved from hoarding case in Mid-Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Nearly 80 Pomeranians were recently rescued from a hoarding situation in Mid-Michigan.

The Humane Society of West Michigan and several shelters in our area have stepped in to help the dogs get a better life.

Humane Society of West Michigan's Zoey Goehring says Goldie is one of the dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in Mount Pleasant.

"There was a large-scale rescue where there were over 70 Pomeranians in a home," Goehring said. "I don't think it was a puppy mill situation where they're just breeding them to sell them. I think it might have just been... I have 78 pets now. What do I do?"

Goehring is currently fostering one of the dogs because moments after they took her into their care, she had four puppies.

Otter is a little light brown and dark brown. The big boy is Moose. The littlest one is Chip.

"Harper. She looks like a harp seal. If you don't know what a harp seal is, you have to look it up, and you'll think I'm very valid," Goehring said.

This local humane society, like many other shelters that helped take these dogs, already has a full house.

"So we have eight, and her puppies were born literally in our care at the shelter. I guess technically, they had over 80, if you count the pregnant belly," Goehring said. "I just sit there up every morning and while she's nursing, I give her back rubs because she's a mom, and you deserve it. She's probably had so many litters, too."

As much as the humane society helps, it needs help, too.

"We have many more puppies and moms that need to be fostered too," Goehring said.

This shelter can provide supplies to foster families, but if taking a dog in isn't an option, donations make a big difference.

"We would not be able to take care of any of these Pomeranians, let alone their puppies and 24-hour care staff, time, supplies, without the support of generous individuals and donors," she added.

Goehring explains that it's essential that pets get spayed and neutered.

"Because all your shelters are at capacity right now. If you have a purebred dog, look at your shelters. Your shelters are full of purebred dogs. If there's a breed you're looking for, look at your shelters," she said.

Goerhing says these puppies could be up for adoption in a couple of months.

