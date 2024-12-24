Another one: Too many toys lead to second Christmas giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Save a Life a Day hosted their 10th annual Christmas Give Back for the community at Gerald R. Ford Middle School on Dec. 20.

William McFadden, Director of Save a Life a Day, says the goal is to give Christmas gifts to kids who may otherwise not have presents under the tree.

After the initial Christmas Give Back, where Save a Life a Day donated gifts to over 800 kids, there were still plenty of toys left over. So, McFadden decided to organize another Give Back to make even more kids smile this Christmas.

“I was like wow, we have a lot leftover, and I know a lot of people from the community did not show up, so I thought, let’s do it again," McFadden said.

Save a Life a Day has a drop-in location for young people who are seeking help or need after-school programs.

McFadden tells FOX 17 all young people are invited, adding it’s their goal to change their lives for the better.

