Anglers asked to report muskellunge catches to DNR

LANSING, Mich. — If you fish for muskellunge, the Michigan DNR is asking you to help with its efforts to investigate the fish through its online muskie angler survey.

The survey gathers information about muskie angler demographics and catch data. Catch data includes the length of the fish caught, angler effort, the body of water fished and methods used.

The DNR says fisheries managers use the data to recommend fishing regulation changes to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, evaluate the muskie stocking program and understand more about self-sustaining populations.

According to the DNR, traditional methods like in-person creel surveys and postcards have not been as successful in collecting information as the online survey.

Anglers can fill out one survey per person, per trip, and are asked to complete a survey for each muskie fishing trip they make.

“Because muskellunge are so elusive in our netting and electrofishing sampling efforts, muskellunge management relies heavily on angler reports to understand more about population abundance and angling success,” said Matt Diana, DNR fisheries biologist in Plainwell.

Muskie are open to catch and immediately release year-round. The possession season opens statewide on the first Saturday in June.

Anglers can only take one muskie per license year and are required to register their harvest by calling (888) 636-7778 or online.

Current and past survey data is available online.

