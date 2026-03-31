Amway reports $7.3B in 2025 sales, growth in emerging markets

ADA, Mich. — Amway, the world's largest direct-selling company, is reporting $7.3 billion in global sales for 2025, marking a 1% decline from 2024 and the fourth consecutive year of falling revenue.

The Ada-based company says growth in Vietnam, Taiwan, Central Asia, and Latin America helped offset softer results in North American and China. Nutrition products — which make up 64% of Amway's total sales — remain the company's largest category, followed by beauty and home products.

Amway sales report 2025

Sales data from previous years shows Amway made $7.4 billion in 2024, $7.7 billion in 2023, and $8.1 billion in 2022.

Despite the overall dip, Amway leaders point to strong performance from new product launches. That includes Nutrilite™ AmCell — the company's first cellular health supplement; launched in three Asian markets with strong early sales. Plus, Artistry LongXevity™ — a skincare collection launched in seven markets. And finally, eSpring™ Water Purifier; demand in Europe, Japan, and Vietnam fueled 25% category growth in launch markets.

Looking ahead, President and CEO Michael Nelson said Amway is investing heavily in health and wellness products for 2026 to reverse the decline and meet rising global demand for healthy living.

“Beyond income potential, the Amway opportunity also fosters personal growth and meaningful connections,” said Nelson. “This is increasingly important at a time when loneliness is recognized as a growing global concern. In 2025, more than one million people around the world chose Amway to help them build businesses and relationships, and we believe that number will only continue to grow," said Nelson.

The company aims to leverage its expertise in botanical science, innovation, and its global network of Amway Business Owners to drive sustainable growth in emerging and established markets.

Amway operates in more than 100 countries and territories and remains the No. 1 direct-selling business in the world, according to the 2025 Direct Selling News Global 100 list. Their top-selling brands, Nutrilite™, Artistry™, and XS™, are all sold exclusively by Amway Business Owners.

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