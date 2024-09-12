Amplify GR broke ground on phase 2 of the Boston Square Initiative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Boston Square Neighborhood in Grand Rapids is being transformed. The second phase of the initiative broke ground on a four-floor 57-unit apartment building.

Community leaders gathered Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking to help the Boston Square Together Initiative celebrate the start of construction on their second building.

“This is something that is transformational,” said Amplify GR Executive Director Jon Ippel.

The F2 building, with the “F” standing for family, will feature one -, two - and three-bedroom apartments that will be mixed income and affordable.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said, “There aren't a lot of incentives to build that type of housing. And so, the beautiful thing about this project is it's going to meet some of those needs.”

The $30 million building will also feature commercial retail space on the ground floor for local entrepreneurs.

“It's huge to have the options. It's huge to have the choices regarding new housing with mixed income and new commercial spaces right here in our community,” said Boston Square Neighborhood Association Chairperson Rev. Kenneth Hopkins.

The project is being facilitated by Amplify GR, with the goal of making the neighborhood its own self-contained city.

Ippel said, “Really, our goal is to bring back the assets that allow more neighbors to prosper in the way that they define it. And so that's the exciting part, whether it's childcare, parks, more retail and amenities.”

Developers say this project was designed with neighborhood input and when completed will benefit the rest of the city.

“Every time we invest in a neighborhood like this, it has a ripple effect on our entire community,” said Mayor Bliss.

The building is expected to be completed in 2026. For more information, visit Boston Square Together's website.

