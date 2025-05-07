Alpine Township fire chief seriously injured in off-duty accident, department rallies support

Alpine Township Fire Department is rallying around its leader after Fire Chief Dave Klomparens was seriously injured in an off-duty accident in April.

Klomparens, affectionately known as "Klompy," suffered a head injury and is currently recovering at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Deputy Chief Jeremy Kelly said Klomparens is very level-headed and shows compassion to any patient he comes in contact with.

The accident occurred in April when Klomparens, who works as a woodworker in his spare time, was inside a van and missed a step while exiting, causing him to hit his head.

"Chief lives in our township, so some of our guys responded to the call, so that's been tough for some of the individuals that work here," Kelly admitted.

Chief Klomparens has served with the Alpine Township Fire Department for almost 25 years and was promoted to chief in 2012. Klomparens helped grow the department to a full-time operation.

While it's still too early to determine the long-term effects of his injury, the department is stepping up to support their chief and his family.

"Our officers, our lieutenants, our equipment operators that are stepping up and helping carry that workload forward until we get a better idea of what's going on with Klompy," Kelly said.

The fire department is planning a benefit dinner to help Klomparens' family with medical bills. The event, called "Backing the Chief," will be held Friday, May 16, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fire Station #1.

Kelly, who has worked with Klomparens since the beginning of their careers, explained the meaning behind the event's name: "If you look at what we called the benefit, it's called Backing the Chief, and the catchphrase that we have is because he's always had our back. So that's what we're going to do, we're going to have his back."

