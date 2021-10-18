Alma man arrested after firing at officers leaving Police Department building

ALMA, Mich. — A 28-year-old Alma man has been arrested after shooting at officers leaving the Alma Police Department building Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11:50 a.m., as officers returned fire before chasing the man.

The MSP Sixth District is assisting Alma PD with an ongoing incident. The PIO is in route and will provide updates as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/zPKTooIjiA — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) October 18, 2021

The man headed westbound, continuing to shoot at officers before ultimately being caught and arrested around West Superior Street and Philadelphia Avenue.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound before being lodged in the Gratiot County Jail.

No officers were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

