Alma man arrested after firing at officers leaving Police Department building

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 5:09 PM, Oct 18, 2021
ALMA, Mich. — A 28-year-old Alma man has been arrested after shooting at officers leaving the Alma Police Department building Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11:50 a.m., as officers returned fire before chasing the man.

The man headed westbound, continuing to shoot at officers before ultimately being caught and arrested around West Superior Street and Philadelphia Avenue.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound before being lodged in the Gratiot County Jail.

No officers were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

