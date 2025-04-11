Allegan County Sheriff searching for missing woman

SAUGATUCK TWP., Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff has put out an alert involving a missing woman.

They are looking for 67-year-old Nancy Eichler-Oconnell. She was last seen Thursday near her home in the Saugatuck Twp. area, around 1:45 p.m. Deputies say she does not have a car, and did not take her phone. Family has not been able to reach her either.

Eichler-Oconnell also has a heart condition.

If you come in contact with her, you are asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff's Office at (269) 673-0500 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at (269) 673-3899.

Allegan Co. Sheriff's Office

