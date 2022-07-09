Watch Now
Airplane makes emergency landing at Ford International Airport

American Airlines
Posted at 9:51 AM, Jul 09, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a long night for some passengers on board an American Airlines flight as it had to make a emergency landing Friday night.

American Airlines flight 1580 originated from Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 8:30 and was bound for Buffalo, New York when the pilots reported possible smoke in the cockpit and declared an emergency.

The plane landed in Grand Rapids around 10:30. Passengers got on another plane and departed Grand Rapids around 12:20 Saturday morning, the flight arrived safely in Buffalo just after 1:30 Saturday morning.

It's not clear if there was smoke in the cockpit.

Airport officials told FOX 17 around 170 passengers were on board. No injuries were reported

