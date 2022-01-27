AG Nessel discusses plan to investigate Eli Lilly, insulin prices

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday morning, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel discussed action she’s taking to investigate Eli Lilly, one of the three largest drug companies in the United States manufacturing insulin.

Nessel is looking into the role some drug companies play in charging overly high prices for these life-saving hormones.

RELATED: Dana Nessel takes insulin manufacturer to court

Nessel says in order to ensure proper accountability, her filings will also pursue a reconsideration of two rulings from the Michigan Supreme Court that hinder her department’s ability to take action under the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

Nessel says it’s the precedent set by two cases determined in 1999 and 2007 that got the price of insulin in our state so high, to begin with.