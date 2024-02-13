Aerial tree trimming commences in southwest Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Energy officials are giving southwest Michigan residents a heads-up — literally — as work begins to trim trees with an aerial saw.

Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) says the saw will be used to cut down overhanging branches that may disrupt energy service.

We’re told the saw hangs underneath a helicopter with multiple blades attached to a boom pole. The process is faster and easier than trimming from the ground, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

Trimming will take place in Hartford, Coloma and Benton townships Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m.–6 p.m. as long as weather cooperates, according to IMP.

