Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aerial tree trimming commences in southwest Michigan

aerial tree trimming
Indiana Michigan Power
aerial tree trimming
Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 12:02:13-05

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Energy officials are giving southwest Michigan residents a heads-up — literally — as work begins to trim trees with an aerial saw.

Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) says the saw will be used to cut down overhanging branches that may disrupt energy service.

We’re told the saw hangs underneath a helicopter with multiple blades attached to a boom pole. The process is faster and easier than trimming from the ground, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

aerial trimming

Trimming will take place in Hartford, Coloma and Benton townships Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m.–6 p.m. as long as weather cooperates, according to IMP.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book