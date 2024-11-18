Adaptive Scuba opens underwater world to people with disabilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An adaptive scuba clinic in Grand Rapids welcomed twenty kids and adults with disabilities to experience underwater exploration.

The clinic was hosted by Mary Free Bed’s Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports program, along with Grand Rapids’ Moby Dive Shop. Scuba experts at Moby’s helped new divers or return participants enjoy the freedom of adaptive scuba diving.

Participants worked one-on-one with trained dive professionals to learn about underwater swimming, scuba gear, adaptive equipment, and underwater propulsion.

Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed has hosted the clinic since 2010.

Moby’s Dive Shop provided all the clinic’s scuba gear including the masks, fins, and tanks.

Mary Free Bed

A statement from Mary Free Bed said, "the event empowers individuals with physical disabilities to defy limitations and experience the magic of underwater exploration, feeling the joy of weightlessness and the thrill of discovery."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube