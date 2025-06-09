Ada Clerk pushes tighter solicitation rules after resident concerns

ADA..MICH — Unwanted solicitors have been a growing problem in Ada Township, prompting local officials to consider revising the township's ordinance to address resident concerns.

"The resident I spoke to found it very odd that somebody would approach them at 9:30 at night to solicit a product," said Zachery Jackson, a community policing officer with the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

According to Jackson, one recent incident involved a solicitor who was not only outside the permitted hours for door-to-door sales, but had also not obtained the required permits. This left the elderly resident, who lived alone, feeling "uncomfortable" with the interaction.

"She ultimately decided to just kind of walk away from the interaction, rather than continue to converse with him," Jackson said.

The situation troubled the resident enough that she took to social media, bringing the issue to the attention of Ada Township Clerk Jo DeMarco.

"It sounds as though the township clerk has gotten to a point where she would like to see zero tolerance enforcement on our end," Jackson explained.

The current ordinance only requires a background check covering Michigan criminal history, leaving a potential loophole for solicitors with out-of-state convictions.

"These new nationwide background checks would be more comprehensive and would catch any out of state convictions, including convictions for violent crimes," Jackson said.

The proposed ordinance revisions are set to be discussed during the Ada Township Board's meeting on Monday at noon.

Ada Township Clerk Spearheads Effort to Revamp Solicitation Ordinance After Incident

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube