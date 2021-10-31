Activities from WMTA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Can you believe its November already? Thanksgiving is right around the corner but there is still some fall fun to be had around West Michigan.

The West Michigan Tourist Association has some fun events for the whole family. If you are into bright lights and cool projections, head to the John Ball Zoo for IllumiZoo. There are lots of light displays, projections and bubbles. IllumiZoo takes place Wednesday through Sunday nights until November 14.

If you like the arts, head out to Alma on November 6 for the annual Highland Dance Contest where you can enjoy some Highland Dancing, a competitive style of dance developed in the Scottish Highlands during the 19th & 20th centuries.

If you like to learn about different cultures, head to the Grand Rapids Public Museum for the return of the Ethnic Heritage Festival on November 13. It's a day to celebrate and learn about other cultures that call West Michigan home. There will be live dancing, musical performances, presentations, displays and of course food. You can attend the festival with regular admission to the museum.

