Accessible housing project aims to meet critical need in Grand Rapids

A developer wants to build a new mixed-use apartment building in Grand Rapids that would provide affordable and fully accessible housing for people with disabilities.

Gabriel Grant is proposing a mixed-use, four-story apartment building at the corner of Eastern and Burton Street in Grand Rapids. The $6 million complex, called The Heights on Burton, will feature retail spaces on the first floor and 27 affordable, fully accessible apartments.

"This is made for all individuals, no matter your ability, whether it's visually impaired, hearing impaired, cognitive brain injury, or like myself, mobility issues," said Grant, founder and CEO of Care Granted.

The development will incorporate universal design principles to accommodate residents with various disabilities.

Grant's personal experience shaped his vision for the project. In 2009, he was paralyzed after a car crash and quickly discovered the limited housing options available to people with disabilities.

"When I was discharged from Mary Free Bed, I had to live in an extended stay hotel for five to six months as I was doing the apartment search," Grant said.

He noted that many young people with disabilities face even more dire circumstances. "I know way too many people who are under the age of 30 who are living in nursing homes purely because they just don't have affordable and accessible housing," he said.

Beyond addressing housing needs, Grant hopes the development will stimulate growth in the Burton Heights neighborhood.

"I can be a catalyst to continue to push the envelope and have people look at this and say, wow, look at all this infrastructure. Look at all this opportunity," he said.

The project still needs to clear several hurdles before construction can begin. Grant hopes to break ground in spring 2026.

