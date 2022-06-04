Watch
Abbott's Sturgis plant to restart manufacturing today

Mark Duncan/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 19, 2011 file photo, Similac baby formula is displayed on the shelves at Shaker's IGA in Olmsted Falls, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)
Posted at 3:05 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 03:05:51-04

STURGIS, Mich. — Abbott's plant in Sturgis will reopen today after a four month closure because of contamination concerns.

The reopening comes four months after a recall of baby formula halted operations at the plant.

The plants closure has been cited as one of the reasons for the shortage in baby formula

The Food and Drug Administration inspected the plant after it was shut down and found a number of issues that needed to be addressed before manufacturing could resume.

Abbot said once production resumes, it will take about eight weeks to start shipping baby formula to stores.

