Abbott's Sturgis plant to restart manufacturing today

STURGIS, Mich. — Abbott's plant in Sturgis will reopen today after a four month closure because of contamination concerns.

The reopening comes four months after a recall of baby formula halted operations at the plant.

The plants closure has been cited as one of the reasons for the shortage in baby formula

The Food and Drug Administration inspected the plant after it was shut down and found a number of issues that needed to be addressed before manufacturing could resume.

Abbot said once production resumes, it will take about eight weeks to start shipping baby formula to stores.