MUSKEGON, Mich. — A local organization is hoping to get a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

A safe space: Muskegon Pride working to get physical center in community

Muskegon’s Pride Center has been around for several years. It has hosted various events to embrace and support the LGBTQ+ community, like its 2nd Annual Pride Parade and Drag Queen Literary Looks at Hackley Library.

Despite all that the organization has been able to accomplish, there’s no physical pride center. The group connects virtually through its Facebook page, and meets in person on the first Saturday of every month at the Coffee Factory.

They’re hoping to get their own building to have a safe space for anyone who needs it.

“If they are suicidal, if they want to get HIV testing but they didn't at that time know where to go, if they're kicked out because they're LGBTQ+,” explained Jeffrey Pienela, President of Muskegon Pride.

It's something they say can’t be done without the community’s help. Which is why they have many fundraisers planned in hopes that people will show up and support them, like they’ve done times before.

“I mean, it's a huge dream of mine. I'm hoping that people will step forward to the possibility because it is needed,” said Pienela.

If you would like to donate to help get a physical building for the Muskegon Pride Center, you can do so here.

