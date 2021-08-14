A perfect weekend forecast for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After rounds of severe weather this past week, West Michigan deserves this sunny weather streak.

High pressure is in full control this weekend, setting West Michigan up for stellar weather. Skies will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday, along with temperatures in the upper 70s. With dew point temperatures in the 50s this weekend, it will feel more like fall.

The lakeshore is the place to be this weekend, with light winds expected with low wave heights. With sunshine on full blast, don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses.

If you take any photos, feel free to share them with the FOX 17 weather team. The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon.

