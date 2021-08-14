Watch
A perfect weekend forecast for West Michigan

Mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures
Saturday Morning Forecast - August 14th, 2021
Posted at 8:11 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 08:11:31-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After rounds of severe weather this past week, West Michigan deserves this sunny weather streak.

High pressure is in full control this weekend, setting West Michigan up for stellar weather. Skies will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday, along with temperatures in the upper 70s. With dew point temperatures in the 50s this weekend, it will feel more like fall.

WEEKEND PLANNER 8-14.png

The lakeshore is the place to be this weekend, with light winds expected with low wave heights. With sunshine on full blast, don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses.

Lake Michigan Forecast 8-14.png

If you take any photos, feel free to share them with the FOX 17 weather team. The next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon.

For your latest forecast, stay tuned with FOX 17.

