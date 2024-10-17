New high-tech entertainment driving range being built near Lowell

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, most golf courses are winding down for the season. Arrowhead Golf Course near Lowell wants that to change. They are building a two-story entertainment driving range with a kitchen and bar so you can tee off all year long.

This will not be a normal driving range.

“Right in this area, we're going to have couches and lounge area here; there will be monitors where you can watch your shot being tracked and get feedback on how it hits the target,” said Arrowhead owner Josh Bruwer.

It will be computerized with points given when targets are hit.

“Even in the evening, those targets are going to be lit up. They'll interact with your ball as you hit it,” said Bruwer.

Customers will also be able to get something to eat and drink while playing.

Bruwer said, “This is where you would check in, order your food and beverage. Our kitchen goes back through there.”

Bruwer says the new driving range will be similar to Topgolf, which will blend golf with entertainment and technology.

“Folks can come out here with their family, their friends. We can have leagues, and it's going to be a very comfortable place to be, even in the winter and in the summer,” said Bruwer.

Since the range will be open all year round, Bruwer says he will be able to keep many of his workers employed through the winter, saying, “A lot of times you're very narrowed in the employees that are available, because who wants to work eight months of the year and then not do anything?”

Bruwer says this type of facility will not only keep avid golfers playing but will also bring new people to the sport.

“We want to build a facility where they can build a lot of memories. They bring their families out, their friends. It's just another dynamic way to enjoy the great game of golf,” said Bruwer.

The building is expected to be completed in the next three to four weeks. They will spend the winter getting everything ready inside for an early spring opening.

