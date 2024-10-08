A new childhood learning center is part of the Boston Square project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The HUB building in Grand Rapids Boston Square Neighborhood is getting closer to completion. A key part is having an early childhood education center. Officials gave a sneak peek at what parents can expect.

When completed the early childhood center will be run by the Refugee Education Center.

“Our toddler classroom will serve children from one to three years old. We know that the most rapid period of human brain development occurs in the first three years of life.” Said Refugee Education Center Executive Director Meg Derrer.

They say having access to quality daycare is essential for the success of the neighborhood.

“The Refugee Education Center will create spaces where children will be safe, valued, and inspired to learn.” Said Derrer.

When completed the center will serve 77 children.

Derrer said, “The center will be a welcoming place for all children. It'll be a multilingual, culturally responsive center that will welcome any child living in Boston Square to come and receive care here.”

Having an early childhood education center is a key piece for Amplify GR’s Boston Square Together Project.

“The neighbors, time and time again, said, we need a space for our young children to go to so that we can work, that they can be ready for kindergarten. And that's exactly what's happening here with our partnership with Refugee Education Center.” Said Amplify GR Executive Director Jon Ippel.

The Refugee Education Center runs one other daycare and was looking for another location because of the high demand.

Derrer said, “We’ve been looking to expand, and this project seemed like a great project for us to join because the neighborhood is so diverse here

For them, having kids learn in a diverse setting will help the kids to succeed as adults.

“Our world is global, and so if children are exposed to other cultures and languages at a very early age, it's just going to enhance their education and experience as they grow.” Said Derrer.

The first phase of HUB 07 is scheduled to open in early 2025, with the early childhood center opening later that year in the fall.

