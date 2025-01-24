MUSKEGON, Mich. — What are now empty walls will soon be home to works of art at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

A more than $15 million poject is almost complete, with a soft opening set for February 6, and a grand opening in March.

The move signifies the community's commitment to expanding art and culture along the lakeshore.

It's part of a decades-long mission.

“It’s important for every community to have as robust an art community as you can. Especially in today’s employment environment. Younger people, mid forties people, who are middle age. They can live wherever they want. You can Zoom into a job wherever you want. SO you need that arts and cultural structure, to get people to live here,” museum Executive Director Kirk Hallman said.

The historical museum, originally built in 1912, connects seamlessly to the new addition.

It'll also feature a new entryway.

“We’re doubling in size,” Hallman said.

This will allow for more of the museum's 5,000+ item collection to be on display, as well as rotating exhibits at new galleries.

The expansion also adds learning studios to the space.

A look inside the $15.6 million expansion at the Muskegon Museum of Art

The attention to detail is key, the executive director explained.

“We had to do a nation wide search to find an speciality architect who understands the humidity controls. The lighting. Heating. The HVAC. Understanding we wanted a simple flow. We wanted simple spaces, and something that’s conducive to a visitor experience,” Hallman said.

