'A huge deal': Grand Rapids florist chosen to help design Rose Parade float

GRAND RAPIDS — West Michigan will play a part in the famous Rose Parade in California as one Grand Rapids florist was chosen to help arrange flowers on one of the floats. Kennedy's Flower and Gifts part-owner, Holly Haveman, said it's a bucket list item she can check off.

As the design team manager for her family's business, Haveman grew up surrounded by flowers.

"I worked in the corporate world for a while, and while I was doing my corporate role, I realized, oh my gosh, what we do is so much more fun at Kennedy's," said Haveman Monday.

The holiday season means that Kennedy's has been bustling.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Holly Haveman

"It feels kind of like a marathon leading up to Christmas. So, you're going for it, and we have tons of orders, tons of flowers, still like, oh, do I have enough?" Haveman said.

She, however, is preparing for a different kind of celebration. Haveman has always wanted to be a part of the Rose Parade after learning about it 10 years ago.

"The Rose Bowl is a huge deal for the floral industry folks. 1000s upon 1000s of roses. Many, many helping hands, and it is kind of a bucket list item for people in the floral industry. So, I feel very honored to have the opportunity," Haveman said.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

Chosen out of hundreds of applicants, Haveman will be helping design the flower arrangements on one of the floats, working with some of the 18 million flowers that are a part of the parade.

"I'm coming right off this Christmas rush, and I'm leaving on Christmas Day and then signing up for, who knows, I've heard anywhere from 12 to 16 hour days even," said Haveman.

Her customers at Kennedy's know it's an honor for any designer. Kerri Orders used to frequent the store with her mother before she passed away. She now comes to Kennedy's with her own daughter.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Kerri Orders

"I was thinking when I saw that, wonderful, such a good fit. Very excited for Holly. It sounds like, it sounds like a dream come true if you're a florist," Orders said. "I really think of my mom when I come here. So, I think that's the nicest way. And as I said, just carrying on that tradition, coming here with my daughters as well."

"Everyone's super excited and supportive, which is just lovely. I'm happy to represent Grand Rapids and Michigan and Kennedy's when I go there," said Haveman.

Haveman won't have much of a break after the Rose Parade as she comes home on January 2. She'll be back to work at Kennedy's as they prep for their next big holiday, Valentine's Day.