"A Deadly Affair on the Train" puts mystery-solving adventure on the tracks

COOPERVILLE, Mich. — LionHeart Productions is calling for sleuths and nostalgia lovers to join the cast of the company's murder mystery production: "A Deadly Affair on the Train". Guests and performers are asked to wear 1940's era costumes to investigate clues and find the villains to solve the big mystery. Guests will be awarded for wearing imaginative and creative costumes.

LionHeart Productions says seating for the performance is very limited, with only six departures available. "A Deadly Affair on the Train" runs July 25 & 26, August 1 & 2 at 7:00 PM. Afternoon performances will happen July 26 and August 2 at 3:30 PM. Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes early at the Coopersville and Marne Railway.

Tickets for the murder mystery can be purchased on the Coopersville & Marne Railway website. Tickets are $55 and provide a premium seat, a snack and a non-alcoholic beverage. Guests must be ages 13 or older to participate due to adult subject material. Restrooms will be available on board and in the train station building.

