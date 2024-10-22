A 260 feet tall Grand Rapids Building is officially open for people to move in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two years ago, construction started on a skyline-changing structure in Grand Rapids. Now, Studio Park Tower is complete, and residents are moving in.

Studio Park Tower officially opened on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The building soars 260 feet over downtown, giving residents great city views.

Daren Bower

The tower has 160 market-rate studio apartments along with 24 condominiums. Studio C says most units have balconies and are equipped with full-size washers and dryers.

Daren Bower

They say what sets them apart from other residential buildings is their amenity floor which focuses on activity and wellness.

The floor includes a lap pool, a private sun deck with grills, fire pits, green space, and a pickleball court.

Daren Bower

Residents can also enjoy a fitness center and a large community room. Studio C CEO J.D. Loeks says the residential tower has been part of the plan for almost a decade.

Daren Bower

“This is phase three of Studio Park coming online now, but it's a pretty rare thing to be able to build a skyline building in your own hometown, and so I feel really honored to have been able to be a part of that project and to invite a couple of 100 other residents to join me. I live here in the building myself.” Said Loeks

Daren Bower

Loeks adds, that another perk of living in Studio Park is that catching a film is just an elevator ride away.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube