91-year-old man dies in Kent County crash

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 91-year-old man from Tyrone Township died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it happened around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Tyrone Avenue NW and 18 Mile Road NW. Investigators believe the man was driving northbound when his vehicle left the road and struck a transmission tower. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, investigators say alcohol and reckless driving do not appear to be factors. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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