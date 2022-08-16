90-year-old Muskegon County commissioner reflects on milestone birthday and decades of service

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. — A Muskegon County commissioner has served for decades, and during that time she’s had a lot of firsts in her career.

Recently, she celebrated a milestone birthday and shares her journey and secret to living a long, successful life.

Rillastine Wilkins was born in Oklahoma on July 24th, 1932. At just 18 years old she ran away to Muskegon, Michigan.

“One night I told my sister, I said, 'I'm leaving in the morning,'” said Wilkins. “I got up and I might have had $34 or something like that, and my bus ticket was $27.”

She had an aunt who lived in Muskegon, who didn’t even know she was coming. Wilkins was hoping to escape the segregation that plagued her family daily. But more than a thousand miles away from home, she faced the very thing she ran away from.

“When I got here I was shocked, I thought when you go up north 'here's the freedom land,'” said Wilkins.

She explained that during that time, Blacks had to go through back doors and oftentimes couldn’t eat in the restaurants they were allowed to work at. Even the home she bought with her husband in 1961 — and still lives in today — was targeted.

“Brick came through that window because we were the first Blacks that moved in this area,” said Wilkins.

But in the face of adversity she persevered; developing a passion for politics. She didn’t know she wanted to be involved in government, but was active and looking to improve her quality of life and others like her. Wilkins took on positions, like becoming Muskegon Heights' first female city council member in 1974, serving for 25 years — the first Black female mayor in 1999, serving for eight years —and currently serving as a commissioner for District 1 in Muskegon County.

She was also the former President of the Progressive Democratic Women’s caucus and National Black Caucus of Elected Officials. Totaling more than 30 years of dedication and service to government and politics that continues today.

“You have to help so many people you know, and I've been poor for too long and I came from a family of 10 kids, and my father was an alcoholic,” said Wilkins. "But I had a very strong mother, and my mother delivered 200 babies with no education."

Now at the age of 90, Wilkins says her secret to living a long life is simply doing the right thing.

“You have to make the difference when opportunity arises, and I think that that was my main goal,” said Wilkins. “ As I look back over my life, that's what I've done and that's why people like me, because I believe in being fair, giving them a fair chance.”

Her day usually starts around 6:30am with a cup or two of coffee and her calendar nearby to stay on track. As for her diet? Well, she eats what she wants. And when it comes to her future in politics –

“I think I've served enough and I see enough young people out there now that's doing what we needed done back then,” said Wilkins.

In the end, she says she does not regret running away to Muskegon. She’s also looking forward to finally retiring soon.

