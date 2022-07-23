9 shot after large party in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nine people are recovering after being shot at a large party in Kalamazoo. Investigators are working to identify suspects.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Church Street near Paterson which is on the near north side.

Public safety officers say when they arrived on the scene they found two people who were shot. They were treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Seven more people showed up at local hospitals after the shooting and were treated for non-life threatening injuries. All nine people who were shot are in stable condition.

Officers have not identified suspects and the shooting remains under investigation.

If you know anything about the case, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

