8-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from pool in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is investigating after a young girl was found unresponsive in backyard pool.

Officers were called to a home in the 5700 block of Bethanne Drive SW at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23.

Police say first responders took over lifesaving efforts from people who were already at the home.

The 8-year-old girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Wyoming Police detectives at 616-530-7300.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube