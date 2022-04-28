7th annual Grand Greening Initiative will be held April 29-30

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Southtown Neighborhood Community, Friends of Grand Rapids, and The City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Forestry Department will be hosting the 7th annual Grand Greening Initiative from April 29-30. The date of the event will also be Arbor Day’s 150th anniversary.

The goal of the initiative is to bring together more than 165 registered volunteers and community members to plant 200 trees. 50 trees will be given away as part of a goal to grow the urban tree canopy to 40% throughout the city.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks Tree planting

There will be three different shifts for volunteers to choose from. A Friday shift will be available from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday’s shifts will be from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. The shifts will start at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center.

The sponsors for the event include: ITC Holdings, Acrisure, DTE Fondation, ASM Grand Rapids, Consumers Energy, Farmers Foremost Insurance, The Arbor Day Foundation, The National Fish and Wildlife Federation, and Rise and Grinds Coffee Shop.

“Planting trees is always a good idea- there are so many environmental and economic benefits,” said Tia Ezell, Southtown resident and Friends of GR Parks Community Engagement Coordinator. “But right now, being able to get together and create positive impact as a neighborhood and a city, while feeling the healing power of time outdoors feels so important.”

