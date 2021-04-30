78-year-old man missing out of Berrien County

GALIEN/NILES, Mich. — State troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person out of Berrien County.

Paul Roy, 78, had an appointment in the Baroda area at 9 a.m. this morning, according to Michigan State Police. Roy reportedly called 17 minutes ahead of his appointment to say that he was lost.

MSP says he might be in Niles or Galien.

Roy is described as a white male with black-and-gray hair, brown eyes, stands 5’10” tall and weighs 160 pounds. MSP says he was last seen wearing glasses and a black-and-gray sweater bearing a vertical diamond pattern.

We’re told he drives a maroon 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate EDB4934.

Those with knowledge of Roy’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the Lincoln Township Police Department at 269-429-2444.

