77-year-old Three Rivers man dies after hitting tree in Newberg Township

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly Three Rivers man is dead after a crash in Newberg Township Saturday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the crash happened near Timberlane Drive on M-60 at around 4 p.m.

We’re told 77-year-old Roger Wayne Wyman drove off the road and hit a tree, flipping the vehicle over. Wyman was thrown from the vehicle on impact. The sheriff’s office says he died at the scene.

Wyman had a 57-year-old female passenger, who was taken to Three Rivers Hospital, according to deputies.

CCSO says Wyman did not have a seat belt on when the crash took place, adding drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors.

The crash is currently under investigation.

