77-year-old man airlifted to the hospital after crash

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A 77-year-old man from Reed City was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Big Rapids Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. in front of Meijer on Perry Avenue, just east of the US-131 on-ramp. The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office said the 77-year-old pulled out of the drive to Meijer, and into the path of a westbound car.

The sheriff's department said the man was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, a 19-year-old from Big Rapids, was treated on scene and released.

